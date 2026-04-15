TMC's Bold Stance: Abhishek Banerjee Rallies Party Ahead of West Bengal Polls

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), conducted a strategic meeting with party workers focusing on the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. Banerjee confidently predicted that the TMC would surpass its 2021 electoral performance, calling out the opposition BJP for their attempts to sway public perception.

During the session, Banerjee accused the Election Commission of bias, alleging it was bending in favor of the BJP. He claimed that efforts were being made to construct a false narrative of BJP gaining ground in the region, along with reports of voter roll manipulations.

The TMC leader also criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of intimidating voters with his speeches. Banerjee further condemned the central government's tactics against opposition individuals, pointing to the arrest of I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel. The TMC and BJP are in a tight race for West Bengal's assembly elections set for late April, with vote counting scheduled for early May.