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Delcy Rodriguez Urges Lifting of U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez reiterated her call for the U.S. to lift sanctions on the country, emphasizing that current U.S.-issued licenses do not ensure long-term legal certainty. Rodriguez met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Kyle Haustveit and discussed advancing energy projects and regulations with industry executives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 15-04-2026 02:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 02:58 IST
Delcy Rodriguez Urges Lifting of U.S. Sanctions on Venezuela
Delcy Rodriguez
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela's interim President, Delcy Rodriguez, has once again urged the United States to remove sanctions on the Latin American nation. On Tuesday, she stressed that the licenses Washington has been granting for industry operations do not offer long-term legal assurance.

In a meeting with U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Kyle Haustveit, Rodriguez gathered insights and advice from energy executives about progressing with projects and regulatory frameworks. The meeting highlighted ongoing efforts to secure more stable and predictable legal conditions for Venezuelan energy enterprises.

Delcy Rodriguez remains focused on fostering a more collaborative environment with the U.S., aiming for the removal of sanctions as a means to bolster Venezuela's energy sector and improve bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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