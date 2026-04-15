Mayawati Pushes for Separate Quotas: Women's Reservation Under Scrutiny
BSP Chief Mayawati calls for separate quotas for SC, ST, and OBC women within the proposed 33% women's reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. She criticizes Congress for ignoring such provisions and urges a focus on the empowerment of women beyond political bias.
- Country:
- India
BSP chief Mayawati advocates for separate quotas for women from SC, ST, and OBC communities within the 33% reservation proposed for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. She stresses that without such provisions, the measure's real objective will be negated.
Mayawati, during a media address, highlighted that while the government moves forward with this reservation, there's skepticism about SC, ST, and OBC women benefiting without dedicated quotas. She criticized the lack of political willpower and intent necessary for genuine women empowerment.
The BSP leader also questioned the Congress for their recent sub-quota proposal, accusing them of ignoring these communities during their tenure. Citing B R Ambedkar's efforts for equality, she called for swift implementation and broader societal reform focusing on women's safety and dignity.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mayawati
- women
- reservation
- quota
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- empowerment
- Lok Sabha
- politics
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