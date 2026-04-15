Poila Baisakh Celebrations Turn Political Amid Election Season in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the festive atmosphere of Poila Baisakh mingled with election fervor as key political figures hit the streets to rally support. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition and BJP candidate, led a 'Prabhat Pheri' in Nandigram, urging voters to consider a change after 15 years of alleged corrupt governance, tactically criticizing the ruling TMC without specifically naming them.

As Adhikari was welcomed by a significant crowd, he appealed for voters to 'give Ram a chance' in the elections, advocating for an end to decades of rule by the Left and TMC. Meanwhile, in Hoogly, BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani conducted a roadshow, engaging with a large audience as she waved from her vehicle.

Simultaneously, TMC's Kunal Ghosh led a rally in Kolkata's Beleghata, emphasizing a strong wave of support for Mamata Banerjee. Ghosh highlighted the growing public backing for Banerjee as Adhikari prepared to contest in key areas, facing off against formidable TMC candidates, including Banerjee herself in Bhabanipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)