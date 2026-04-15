Stalin Declares 'Historic Injustice' Over Proposed Delimitation Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin strongly condemned the Union government's proposed delimitation amendment bill, labeling it a 'massive historic injustice' against Tamil Nadu and other southern states. In a social media post, Stalin questioned if Tamil Nadu and the southern states were being penalized despite their contributions to India's progress, cautioning that the proposal has sparked widespread concern and anger in the region.

Stalin accused the BJP of inciting regional discontent and called for black flag protests at homes and public spaces across Tamil Nadu. He warned the Union government of consequences if they proceed with the bill, urging them to reconsider.

The bill coincides with a special sitting of Parliament, aimed at discussing amendments, including a significant Lok Sabha expansion and the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act by 2029. Critics argue the proposal might reduce southern states' representation in the Lok Sabha.

(With inputs from agencies.)