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CPI(M) Demands Judicial Inquiry into Chester-Hill Real Estate Scandal

The CPI(M) in Himachal Pradesh is pressing for a judicial investigation into the alleged 'benami' arrangement of the Chester-Hill real estate project. They accuse non-agriculturist outsiders of controlling the project, violating laws, and call for removal of acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta over inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:46 IST
CPI(M) Demands Judicial Inquiry into Chester-Hill Real Estate Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh unit of CPI(M) has intensified its demands for a judicial probe into the Chester-Hill real estate project in Solan district, alleging violations by non-agriculturist promoters from outside the state. The party cited 'benami' arrangements as a tactic for evading legal restrictions.

At a recent press conference, CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan, supported by leaders Kuldeep Tanwar and Virendra Mehra, charged the government with downplaying the issue by labeling it a bureaucratic tussle. The lack of governmental response to these serious allegations has been viewed as 'questionable' by the party.

CPI(M) leaders insist the actions of the promoters breach both the HP Municipal Corporation Act 1994 and Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act. They have called for a high-level judicial inquiry following reports from the Solan Municipal Corporation and SDO (Civil), which highlighted legal violations and recommended further scrutiny by enforcement and income tax authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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