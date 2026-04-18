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Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Over Women's Quota Bill Defeat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Congress and its allies for celebrating the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill aimed at increasing women's representation in legislative bodies. The bill, essential for 33% women's reservation, failed in Lok Sabha. Shah condemned the opposition's actions as an insult to women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 00:48 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Congress Over Women's Quota Bill Defeat
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its allies after the defeat of a Constitution amendment bill in the Lok Sabha.

The bill, aimed at implementing a 33% women's quota in legislative bodies, required a two-thirds majority for passage but fell short.

Shah condemned the opposition for celebrating the bill's defeat, calling it an insult to the rights of women across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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