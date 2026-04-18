Strait of Hormuz Opens Amid Ceasefire Hopes
Iran temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz following a ceasefire agreement involving Lebanon, but warned it could close it again if U.S. pressures persist. The strategic waterway's reopening comes amid fragile hopes for ongoing peace talks and has impacted oil prices and global stock markets.
Iran reopened the crucial Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire was brokered between Israel and Lebanon, creating cautious optimism about ongoing peace talks. Tehran, however, holds the option to close the passage again due to continuing U.S. military pressure.
As the strait reopened, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed unrestricted passage for commercial vessels during the 10-day truce, while U.S. President Donald Trump labeled it a significant development. Yet, uncertainties lingered as some ships failed to successfully navigate the passage on Friday.
The political climate surrounding Iran's nuclear program adds complexity to the situation, with the U.S. maintaining a blockade. Meanwhile, oil prices have taken a hit and global stocks surged in response to potential maritime traffic normalization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strait of Hormuz Reopens: A New Chapter for Oil Prices?
Uncertainty Looms as US-Iran Peace Talks Resume Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Diplomatic Tides Turn: Strait of Hormuz Reopens Amid Peace Talks
Oil Prices Tumble as Strait of Hormuz Opens
Markets Surge as Oil Prices Drop Amid Middle East Ceasefire