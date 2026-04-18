Strait of Hormuz Opens Amid Ceasefire Hopes

Iran reopened the crucial Strait of Hormuz after a ceasefire was brokered between Israel and Lebanon, creating cautious optimism about ongoing peace talks. Tehran, however, holds the option to close the passage again due to continuing U.S. military pressure.

As the strait reopened, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed unrestricted passage for commercial vessels during the 10-day truce, while U.S. President Donald Trump labeled it a significant development. Yet, uncertainties lingered as some ships failed to successfully navigate the passage on Friday.

The political climate surrounding Iran's nuclear program adds complexity to the situation, with the U.S. maintaining a blockade. Meanwhile, oil prices have taken a hit and global stocks surged in response to potential maritime traffic normalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)