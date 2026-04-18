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Uncertainty Looms as US-Iran Peace Talks Resume Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

Amid ongoing negotiations for a peace agreement with Iran, President Donald Trump expressed optimism about progress, despite uncertainties concerning the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program. While a temporary ceasefire is in place, logistic challenges and unresolved issues pose significant hurdles to achieving a lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 10:17 IST
Uncertainty Looms as US-Iran Peace Talks Resume Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
Trump

President Donald Trump has indicated there is "some pretty good news about Iran" in the ongoing attempts to broker a peace agreement, though uncertainties remain about the extension of a ceasefire. The U.S.-Iran conflict has severely impacted oil trade, particularly at the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

A U.S.-brokered ceasefire led to the temporary reopening of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran. However, despite these developments, shipping activities have not normalized, and the ongoing blockade by the U.S. persists. Diplomats are skeptical about the feasibility of holding near-term talks due to logistical issues, but sources in Islamabad suggest steps toward an agreement.

Complicating the situation, Iran's parliamentary speaker has hinted at re-closing the Strait of Hormuz if the U.S. blockade continues. With unresolved issues around Iran's nuclear program and confusion over maritime guidelines, optimism persists but challenges remain, as evidenced by higher oil prices and precarious diplomatic conditions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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