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Markets Surge as Oil Prices Drop Amid Middle East Ceasefire

Oil prices dropped significantly, and Wall Street indexes hit record highs after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz open during a ceasefire. Major stock indexes saw increases, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting new records. Optimism about resolving tensions eased inflation concerns, boosting government bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 02:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 02:53 IST
Markets Surge as Oil Prices Drop Amid Middle East Ceasefire
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Oil prices took a sharp decline, and U.S. stock indexes reached unprecedented heights Friday, following Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz would remain passable during Lebanon's ceasefire, coupled with U.S. President Donald Trump's optimism for a swift resolution to ongoing hostilities.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq marked their third consecutive record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw its highest finish since February, fueled by improved investor sentiment hoping for an end to Middle East tensions. Meanwhile, Brent crude futures dropped by 9%, settling at $90.38 per barrel.

Government bonds rallied as optimism about a potential end to the war diminished inflation worries. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest point since mid-March. The dollar saw a decrease as safe-haven appeal waned, reflecting a shift in the global risk perception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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