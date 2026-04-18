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Court Greenlights White House Ballroom Project Amid Legal Tug-of-War

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily lifted a halt on the construction of a $400 million ballroom at the White House, pending a June hearing. The lawsuit, initiated by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, contests the Trump administration's authority to proceed without Congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-04-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 09:40 IST
Court Greenlights White House Ballroom Project Amid Legal Tug-of-War
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  • United States

A U.S. appeals court has temporarily allowed the Trump administration to continue building a $400 million ballroom on the former site of the White House's East Wing.

The decision pauses a Washington judge's injunction and sets a June hearing to decide if construction should pause during the appeal process.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation argues the administration lacks the authority to demolish historical structures without Congress's approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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