Azharuddin Bats for Chowdhury in Baharampur Campaign

Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday helped boost the campaign of Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur, West Bengal.

Azharuddin's presence is intended to rally support for Chowdhury, a seasoned politician running in the 2026 assembly elections after a significant electoral gap.

The roadshow drew sizeable crowds, with Chowdhury aiming to reclaim a political foothold following his 2024 Lok Sabha defeat to TMC's Yusuf Pathan.

(With inputs from agencies.)