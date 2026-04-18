Azharuddin Bats for Chowdhury in Baharampur Campaign
Mohammad Azharuddin campaigns for Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur, West Bengal, emphasizing Chowdhury's political legacy. Despite a 2024 defeat, Chowdhury is vying for the 2026 assembly elections, with Azharuddin's support aimed at bolstering the campaign.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:32 IST
- Country:
- India
Former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Saturday helped boost the campaign of Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur, West Bengal.
Azharuddin's presence is intended to rally support for Chowdhury, a seasoned politician running in the 2026 assembly elections after a significant electoral gap.
The roadshow drew sizeable crowds, with Chowdhury aiming to reclaim a political foothold following his 2024 Lok Sabha defeat to TMC's Yusuf Pathan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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