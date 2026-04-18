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Iran Reopens Skies Amid Ceasefire

Iran has partially reopened its airspace after a seven-week closure due to ongoing conflicts. The Civil Aviation Organisation announced that eastern air routes are now open, with flights at airports set to gradually resume. This follows a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Duarte | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:34 IST
Iran Reopens Skies Amid Ceasefire
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  • United States

Iran announced a partial reopening of its airspace on Saturday, following a seven-week closure caused by ongoing conflict, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organisation stated that routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT), as reported by the state-owned IRAN newspaper.

While flights at the country's airports will gradually resume, no specific timeframe has been provided. The airspace closure followed strikes by the US and Israel, initiated on February 28, and the reopening aligns with a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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