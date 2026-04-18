Iran Reopens Skies Amid Ceasefire

Iran announced a partial reopening of its airspace on Saturday, following a seven-week closure caused by ongoing conflict, state media reported.

The Civil Aviation Organisation stated that routes over eastern Iran were reopened at 7 am (0330 GMT), as reported by the state-owned IRAN newspaper.

While flights at the country's airports will gradually resume, no specific timeframe has been provided. The airspace closure followed strikes by the US and Israel, initiated on February 28, and the reopening aligns with a ceasefire between Iran and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)