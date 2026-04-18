Political Powerhouses Converge After Budget Session

Following the conclusion of the Budget Session, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan engaged in a significant informal meeting at his office with noteworthy parliamentarians on Saturday. This gathering occurred after both the Houses were adjourned sine die.

Prominent figures attending included Harivansh, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, J P Nadda, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, and the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. Influential leaders like Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and BJP president and MP Nitin Nabin were also present.

Other Parliament members contributing to the discussion were Digvijaya Singh, Rajeev Shukla, John Brittas, Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jebi Mather, Shaktisinh Gohil, Naseer Hussain, and Neeraj Dangi. The meeting served as a platform for interaction between political leaders from various parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)