Political Powerhouses Converge After Budget Session
Following the adjournment of both parliamentary chambers, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan hosted an informal meeting with key political figures, including leaders from the ruling and opposition parties, to mark the end of the Budget Session.
- Country:
- India
Following the conclusion of the Budget Session, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan engaged in a significant informal meeting at his office with noteworthy parliamentarians on Saturday. This gathering occurred after both the Houses were adjourned sine die.
Prominent figures attending included Harivansh, the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman, J P Nadda, the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha, and the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge. Influential leaders like Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and BJP president and MP Nitin Nabin were also present.
Other Parliament members contributing to the discussion were Digvijaya Singh, Rajeev Shukla, John Brittas, Pramod Tiwari, Ranjeet Ranjan, Jebi Mather, Shaktisinh Gohil, Naseer Hussain, and Neeraj Dangi. The meeting served as a platform for interaction between political leaders from various parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Harivansh: A Third Term Triumph in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi Hails Shri Harivansh’s Third Term as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Harivansh Re-elected: A Resounding Affirmation of Trust in the Rajya Sabha
Harivansh Re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman: A Testament to Trust and Leadership
Raghav Chadha Congratulates Harivansh on Rajya Sabha Re-election Amid Political Jabs