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Harivansh: A Third Term Triumph in Rajya Sabha

Harivansh was re-elected as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha for the third consecutive term. This achievement, praised by former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, highlights Harivansh's integrity and trusted leadership. His re-election marks a unique precedent for a nominated member, celebrated across political lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 12:18 IST
Harivansh: A Third Term Triumph in Rajya Sabha
Harivansh
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Harivansh has once again proven his steadfast reputation by securing his third consecutive term as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha, a rare achievement for a nominated member. Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his heartfelt congratulations, emphasizing the trust and confidence Harivansh has earned across all political factions.

In a letter, Dhankhar highlighted the deputy chairman's invaluable contributions, notably his role in formalizing the Rajya Sabha fellowships and internship programs. These initiatives, led by Harivansh, are seen as significant milestones in enhancing the institution's impact and legacy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with leaders from both the ruling and opposition parties, lauded Harivansh's leadership. His approach in the Rajya Sabha symbolizes a commitment to democratic principles, paving the way for a more inclusive and respectful legislative environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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