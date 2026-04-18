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Machado's Diplomatic Stand: Declined Meeting Sparks Discussion

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado declined to meet with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, citing his hosting of a summit with progressive leaders in Barcelona. Machado, a right-wing liberal, maintained that the meeting was unadvisable, contrasting with her engagements with Spain’s right-wing opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 18-04-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 15:58 IST
Machado's Diplomatic Stand: Declined Meeting Sparks Discussion
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Spain

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stirred political discourse by refusing a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during her visit to the country. The leader cited Sanchez's hosting of a summit for progressive leaders in Barcelona as the underlying reason for her decision.

Speaking at an event in Madrid, Machado, known for her right-wing liberal stance, emphasized that the nature of the recent summit made the meeting inadvisable. This refusal stands in contrast to her favorable engagements with Spain's right-wing opposition.

Machado's decision sheds light on the continuing ideological divide, underlining the complexities of international political alignments and diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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