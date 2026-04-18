Machado's Diplomatic Stand: Declined Meeting Sparks Discussion

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado stirred political discourse by refusing a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez during her visit to the country. The leader cited Sanchez's hosting of a summit for progressive leaders in Barcelona as the underlying reason for her decision.

Speaking at an event in Madrid, Machado, known for her right-wing liberal stance, emphasized that the nature of the recent summit made the meeting inadvisable. This refusal stands in contrast to her favorable engagements with Spain's right-wing opposition.

Machado's decision sheds light on the continuing ideological divide, underlining the complexities of international political alignments and diplomatic negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)