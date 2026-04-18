Dismantling Democracy: Reddy Takes On BJP's Hidden Agenda

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, alleging it was a cover for BJP's agenda to alter the Constitution and dismantle reservations for marginalized groups.

Reddy called for a straightforward women's reservation bill without linking it to delimitation, suggesting that such a move is essential to avoid political manipulation.

He emphasized the importance of a united approach, asking for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, and highlighting the need for fair representation across all states.

(With inputs from agencies.)