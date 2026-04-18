Dismantling Democracy: Reddy Takes On BJP's Hidden Agenda
Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized BJP's women's reservation bill as a ploy to change the Constitution and dismantle reservations for Dalits and tribals. He urged the Centre to propose a clean bill without delimitation or seat increase for swift passage, suggesting a united approach with all-party consensus.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, alleging it was a cover for BJP's agenda to alter the Constitution and dismantle reservations for marginalized groups.
Reddy called for a straightforward women's reservation bill without linking it to delimitation, suggesting that such a move is essential to avoid political manipulation.
He emphasized the importance of a united approach, asking for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, and highlighting the need for fair representation across all states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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