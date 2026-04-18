Left Menu

Dismantling Democracy: Reddy Takes On BJP's Hidden Agenda

Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized BJP's women's reservation bill as a ploy to change the Constitution and dismantle reservations for Dalits and tribals. He urged the Centre to propose a clean bill without delimitation or seat increase for swift passage, suggesting a united approach with all-party consensus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 16:01 IST
Dismantling Democracy: Reddy Takes On BJP's Hidden Agenda
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticized the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, alleging it was a cover for BJP's agenda to alter the Constitution and dismantle reservations for marginalized groups.

Reddy called for a straightforward women's reservation bill without linking it to delimitation, suggesting that such a move is essential to avoid political manipulation.

He emphasized the importance of a united approach, asking for an all-party meeting to discuss the issue, and highlighting the need for fair representation across all states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India
2
Relief Urged for Stressed Electoral Booth Officers

Relief Urged for Stressed Electoral Booth Officers

 India
3
Valiant Navy: Iran's New Wave of Defiance

Valiant Navy: Iran's New Wave of Defiance

 Iran
4
Tragedy at Vedanta Power Plant: Rising Death Toll & Calls for Accountability

Tragedy at Vedanta Power Plant: Rising Death Toll & Calls for Accountability

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026