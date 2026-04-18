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Trump's Executive Order Paves the Way for Psychedelic Treatments

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to expedite the review of psychedelic drugs like ibogaine for treating mental health conditions. With backing from veterans and key advocates, the order aims to reclassify these substances and earmarks $50 million for federal research into ibogaine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:07 IST
Trump's Executive Order Paves the Way for Psychedelic Treatments

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at accelerating access to medical research on psychedelic drugs, particularly ibogaine, a substance hailed for its potential to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health conditions.

The executive order directs the Food and Drug Administration to speed up the evaluation of drugs like ibogaine, which have been largely illegal but show promise as alternative treatments. This move could lead to the reclassification of such substances following successful clinical trials.

Accompanied by military veterans and advocates, Trump announced a $50 million federal research commitment towards ibogaine, marking an important step in the potential integration of psychedelic drugs into mainstream medical practice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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