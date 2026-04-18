Adityanath's Bold Stand Against Opposition in West Bengal
During a rally in Cooch Behar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized TMC workers and opposition for allegedly obstructing women's empowerment and stalling the Women's Reservation Bill. He accused them of hindering religious practices and claimed industrial decline under TMC governance, stressing BJP's stern approach post elections.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, issued a strong warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He alleged threats to BJP activists and voters, vowing repercussions post the May 4 vote count.
Adityanath criticized the opposition, accusing them of stalling the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He pointed fingers at TMC and Congress for obstructing women's empowerment and creating difficulties for religious practices in West Bengal.
The Chief Minister also highlighted issues such as industrial decline under TMC rule and misuse of central funds, indicating a robust, decisive approach if BJP gains power in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM Criticizes Congress Over Women's Reservation Bill
Controversy Erupts Over Women's Reservation Bill Defeat
All govt employees will get benefits of 7th Pay Commission once BJP comes to power in Bengal: PM in Medinipur.
CPI(M) Challenges BJP's Waste Management Crisis in Thiruvananthapuram
After coming to power, BJP will make Bengal fully self-reliant in fish production: PM at poll rally in Medinipur.