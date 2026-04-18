Adityanath's Bold Stand Against Opposition in West Bengal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, issued a strong warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He alleged threats to BJP activists and voters, vowing repercussions post the May 4 vote count.

Adityanath criticized the opposition, accusing them of stalling the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He pointed fingers at TMC and Congress for obstructing women's empowerment and creating difficulties for religious practices in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also highlighted issues such as industrial decline under TMC rule and misuse of central funds, indicating a robust, decisive approach if BJP gains power in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)