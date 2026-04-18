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Adityanath's Bold Stand Against Opposition in West Bengal

During a rally in Cooch Behar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized TMC workers and opposition for allegedly obstructing women's empowerment and stalling the Women's Reservation Bill. He accused them of hindering religious practices and claimed industrial decline under TMC governance, stressing BJP's stern approach post elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:08 IST
Adityanath's Bold Stand Against Opposition in West Bengal
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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing an election rally in Cooch Behar, issued a strong warning to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). He alleged threats to BJP activists and voters, vowing repercussions post the May 4 vote count.

Adityanath criticized the opposition, accusing them of stalling the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha. He pointed fingers at TMC and Congress for obstructing women's empowerment and creating difficulties for religious practices in West Bengal.

The Chief Minister also highlighted issues such as industrial decline under TMC rule and misuse of central funds, indicating a robust, decisive approach if BJP gains power in Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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