Maria Corina Machado Rallies Exiled Venezuelans in Madrid
Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's exiled opposition leader, gathered thousands of supporters in Madrid as part of her European tour. During the rally, she criticized the Venezuelan interim government and expressed her belief in the necessity of democratic elections. Machado's event drew significant attention from the Venezuelan diaspora in Spain.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2026 00:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 00:19 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Venezuela's exiled opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attracted a large crowd in Madrid during her European tour, sparking discussions about Venezuela's political future.
Machado declined a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, choosing instead to address her concerns about Venezuela's interim government and advocate for democratic elections.
Her presence resonated with many Venezuelan exiles in Spain, highlighting the growing international dialogue on Venezuela's path to democracy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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