Maria Corina Machado Rallies Exiled Venezuelans in Madrid

Venezuela's exiled opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attracted a large crowd in Madrid during her European tour, sparking discussions about Venezuela's political future.

Machado declined a meeting with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, choosing instead to address her concerns about Venezuela's interim government and advocate for democratic elections.

Her presence resonated with many Venezuelan exiles in Spain, highlighting the growing international dialogue on Venezuela's path to democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)