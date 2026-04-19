A Tribute to Balbir Punj: A Stalwart's Influence on BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered heartfelt condolences to the family of Balbir Punj, a former Rajya Sabha member and senior BJP leader, after his passing on Saturday evening.

Praise for Punj, who was also a journalist, came from Shah, highlighting Punj's pivotal role in expanding the BJP through various leadership positions including national vice-president and general secretary.

Shah noted that during this time of sorrow, the entire BJP family stands in solidarity with Punj's family and supporters, recognizing his significant contributions to the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)