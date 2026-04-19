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Controversial Appointment: Ex-Trump Lawyer Joins Brennan Probe

The U.S. Department of Justice has appointed Joseph diGenova, a former attorney for Donald Trump, to investigate ex-CIA Director John Brennan. The investigation has drawn criticism from Brennan and team as biased. DiGenova previously worked with Trump on various legal matters, raising questions about the probe's impartiality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 01:43 IST
Controversial Appointment: Ex-Trump Lawyer Joins Brennan Probe
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The United States Department of Justice has ignited controversy by assigning Joseph diGenova, a former legal ally of Donald Trump, to an ongoing investigation involving ex-Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan, according to CNN.

Sources revealed that diGenova, who collaborated with Trump on numerous legal fronts, will now contribute to the Justice Department's efforts in the Southern District of Florida, despite allegations from Brennan that such probes are politically driven and misuse legal resources.

Brennan's legal representatives have critiqued the inquiry's validity, particularly in light of recent developments and departures in the investigation team, including top prosecutor Maria Medetis Long. Department frustration over investigative delays remains, amid escalating pressures to pursue cases linked to Trump's political adversaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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