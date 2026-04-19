Bulgarians cast their votes on Sunday in a pivotal parliamentary election, marking the eighth such event in five years. Former President Rumen Radev, widely seen as the frontrunner, promises to end years of unstable governance and rampant corruption if elected.

This pro-Russian former fighter pilot, who opposes military support for Ukraine, has leveraged a strong social media campaign and financial resources to gain support from a populace weary of political turbulence. Economic issues, including cost of living concerns following Bulgaria's euro adoption, have taken precedence over foreign policy for many voters.

Despite strong polling for Radev, political stability remains uncertain. The potential for necessary coalition government looms large, amid a critical electorate discouraged by previous leadership under the GERB party and corruption scandals involving veteran politicians. Voter turnout is expected to rise significantly, reflecting a populace eager for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)