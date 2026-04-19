Sanghavi Criticizes Opposition Over Women's Quota Bill

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi launched a scathing attack on the Opposition regarding the stalled women's quota bill in the Lok Sabha. Speaking at the BJP's 'Vikas Sankalp Sabha' in Segva village, Sanghavi accused political rivals of committing a 'sin' by preventing economically disadvantaged women from achieving parliamentary positions.

Sanghavi urged citizens to recognize those he deemed 'anti-women,' specifically targeting the Opposition and Congress, for their alleged obstruction. He highlighted the BJP's developmental projects, noting that roads worth Rs 227 crore have been constructed in Valsad in just six months, a feat he claims the Congress failed to achieve during their rule.

Addressing a gathering in Surat, Sanghavi warned that if the 'anti Sanatan' Congress wins any local ward, it could lead to obstructions in Hindu festivals like Navratri and Ganpati. He stressed that these elements should not gain any foothold in south Gujarat.

(With inputs from agencies.)