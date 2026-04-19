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Tech Meets Politics: Utah's AI Battle

Doug Fiefia, a former Google employee turned Utah state representative, is championing AI regulation in his political campaign. His stance places him at odds with the Trump administration's preference for minimal regulations. The issue sparks debate nationwide, with states exploring various legislative measures to govern AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riverton | Updated: 19-04-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 20:39 IST
Tech Meets Politics: Utah's AI Battle
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In the Salt Lake City suburbs, Doug Fiefia, an ex-Google employee now turned state politician, is pushing for stricter AI regulations. This move pits him against the Trump administration, which prefers a national standard over a state-by-state approach, fearing it could hinder American innovation.

Fiefia, aiming for a state senate seat, sees regulating AI as crucial, citing child safety and other public concerns. Despite widespread support, his legislative efforts face resistance from federal entities, exemplified by a failed AI-related proposal due to Washington's intervention.

Across the country, lawmakers are grappling with AI's impact, resulting in over 1,000 state proposals. From chatbots to nonconsensual pornography, the AI debate underscores a broader societal unease, exemplified by a recent poll showing significant public concern and calls for stronger government regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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