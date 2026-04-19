Tech Meets Politics: Utah's AI Battle

In the Salt Lake City suburbs, Doug Fiefia, an ex-Google employee now turned state politician, is pushing for stricter AI regulations. This move pits him against the Trump administration, which prefers a national standard over a state-by-state approach, fearing it could hinder American innovation.

Fiefia, aiming for a state senate seat, sees regulating AI as crucial, citing child safety and other public concerns. Despite widespread support, his legislative efforts face resistance from federal entities, exemplified by a failed AI-related proposal due to Washington's intervention.

Across the country, lawmakers are grappling with AI's impact, resulting in over 1,000 state proposals. From chatbots to nonconsensual pornography, the AI debate underscores a broader societal unease, exemplified by a recent poll showing significant public concern and calls for stronger government regulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)