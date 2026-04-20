Historic Turning Point: Bulgaria's Radev Poised to Lead Amidst Political Turmoil

After Bulgaria's latest election, exit polls suggest former President Rumen Radev's centre-left coalition is poised to win. Despite leading with 39.2% support according to the Trend research group, it's uncertain if Radev can form a government alone, perpetuating the nation's political deadlock.

The country, which is a European Union member, has faced political instability with its eighth election in five years. Radev has been vocal about ending corruption but remains open to various political alliances, though reluctant to coalition with the hard right Revival party.

Bulgarian voter turnout was 43.4%, with six parties likely entering Parliament. Radev faces the challenge of collaborative governance amidst criticism of his pro-Russian stance, emphasized by his priority to shift the nation's oligarchic political model.

(With inputs from agencies.)