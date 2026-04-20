Naidu Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is embarking on a crucial campaign in Tamil Nadu, aimed at rejuvenating the NDA's efforts ahead of the upcoming state elections. The two-day tour, starting Monday, is part of the coalition's broader outreach strategy.

Naidu's itinerary includes addressing public meetings in Coimbatore, Hosur, Thalli, and a roadshow in Chennai. The focus is to engage voters and strengthen the NDA's presence by highlighting economic progress and governance achievements.

On the tour's second day, visits to Madurai and Sattur will emphasize the NDA's vision for Tamil Nadu, aligning it with India's growth trajectory. The campaign underscores governance and development as pivotal themes.