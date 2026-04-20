Left Menu

Naidu Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu embarks on a two-day campaign in Tamil Nadu to energize the NDA coalition for the upcoming state elections. The tour aims to strengthen voter engagement by showcasing achievements in governance and development across key regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-04-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 10:30 IST
Naidu Boosts NDA Campaign in Tamil Nadu
campaign
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is embarking on a crucial campaign in Tamil Nadu, aimed at rejuvenating the NDA's efforts ahead of the upcoming state elections. The two-day tour, starting Monday, is part of the coalition's broader outreach strategy.

Naidu's itinerary includes addressing public meetings in Coimbatore, Hosur, Thalli, and a roadshow in Chennai. The focus is to engage voters and strengthen the NDA's presence by highlighting economic progress and governance achievements.

On the tour's second day, visits to Madurai and Sattur will emphasize the NDA's vision for Tamil Nadu, aligning it with India's growth trajectory. The campaign underscores governance and development as pivotal themes.

TRENDING

1
President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

President Murmu condoles loss of lives in J-K bus accident

 India
2
Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyond recognition

Virudhunagar firecracker unit blast: Toll climbs to 25, bodies charred beyon...

 India
3
Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operations: CMD

Rahee Group plans to invest up to Rs 600 cr over 3 years to expand operation...

 India
4
Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

Oppn's ‘regressive mindset’ defeated women’s quota Bill, says Fadnavis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026