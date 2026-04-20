Grassroots Candidate Pedals Hope in High-Stakes Election

Madhusudan Roy, a CPI(M) candidate for Kharagpur Sadar in West Bengal, has distinguished himself with a grassroots campaign. He rides his bicycle through the town's lanes, engaging voters directly, in stark contrast to the grandiose campaigning methods of his political rivals, TMC and BJP.

Roy's simplicity, characterized by a daily routine of delivering party publications and conducting intimate voter outreach, has resonated, especially with the youth. His financial modesty—reflected in his assets and campaign budget—underscores his commitment to a genuine connection with constituents, rather than extravagant spending.

Despite the overwhelming resources of his opponents, Roy's rapport with the public, built during times of crisis such as the COVID-19 pandemic, positions him as a candidate of the people. His candidacy embodies an ideological challenge to the status quo in an election climate driven by spectacle over substance.