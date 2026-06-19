"Veena just a character, real culprit is Pinarayi Vijayan": BJP's Shaun George amid ED probe in CMRL-Exalogic case

Keralam BJP vice president Shaun George on Thursday said that T Veena, daughter of the former Chief Minister, was a mere "character" in the CMRL-Exalogic case, while the "real culprit" was Pinarayi Vijayan. He was reacting to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) questioning of T Veena in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic case. He stated that the central agency may summon her again for further questioning after examining documents obtained from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

The case pertains to allegations of money laundering and suspected irregular financial transactions involving CMRL and entities linked to Exalogic Solutions, owned by Vijayan's daughter. George further alleged that Veena is "just a character" in the case and claimed that former CM Vijayan was the "real culprit" behind the alleged transactions.

"The ED is taking the SFIO documents. I think they will get the document today or tomorrow. In connection with that document, I think ED has some more questions. I think Veena will be called again on this case and ED wants to take more information from Veena again," George told ANI. "Veena is just a character in this case. The real culprit in this case is Pinarayi Vijayan. Veena received this money for Pinarayi. I feel that after the ED inquiry, the CBI inquiry must come. I have filed a petition in the High Court because we realise that these people took the money, but for what they have received the money, that issue must come out," he alleged.

He further claimed, "Not only Pinarayi, but a lot of political leaders in Keralam received money from this CMRL company." George further alleged that developments related to the case had adversely affected the image of the CPI(M).

"On the last day of the raid, the issues happened there. It was highly damaging to the CPI (M)'s image. The local CPI(M) leaders also made statements against the party's decision. I don't feel that the CPI (M) will come out to defend the central agencies," he said. T Veena appeared before the ED office in Kochi on Wednesday as part of the agency's investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic case.

Earlier this month, the Kerala High Court permitted the ED to continue its investigation into the alleged financial transactions between CMRL and Exalogic Solutions. The Division Bench comprising Justices A Raja Vijayaraghavan and KV Jayakumar dismissed an appeal filed by CMRL challenging a single-judge order that had granted permission for the ED investigation to proceed.

The ED probe is part of wider investigations into alleged diversion of funds and questionable payments flagged by central agencies. The matter has also drawn political attention in Keralam, where searches conducted earlier by the ED across multiple locations triggered a major controversy. The raids were linked to a Rs 182-crore money laundering investigation involving CMRL and associated entities.

Investigators have alleged that Exalogic Solutions received Rs 2.78 crore from CMRL under the guise of consultancy services, while another firm, Empower India Capital Investment, allegedly extended loans despite repayment defaults. The probe is also examining claims of fictitious expenses and suspected fund diversion through shell entities. (ANI)