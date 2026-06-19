No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says
France's foreign minister stated that the country will not lift UNSC sanctions on Iran unless Tehran meets its expectations in nuclear talks and addresses regional stability concerns.
- Country:
- France
France will not approve the lifting of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on Iran unless it is satisfied that talks on Tehran's nuclear programme meet its expectations, its foreign minister said on Friday.
Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country is a veto-wielding member of the UNSC, said there would be no stability in the region unless U.S. talks with Iran resolved questions around Iran's ballistic missile programme and support for proxies.
"We need a radical change of posture by Iran," he said.
ALSO READ
-
Israeli envoy and UN official clash at hearing on children in conflict
-
WRAPUP 9-Lebanon ceasefire agreed after US-Iran talks in Switzerland scrapped
-
Iraq aims to restore oil output above 3 million bpd from southern fields within 1-2 months
-
WRAPUP 8-Lebanon ceasefire agreed after US-Iran talks in Switzerland scrapped
-
Trump heads to Camp David as Iran talks falter