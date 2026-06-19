No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says

France's foreign minister stated that the country will not lift UNSC sanctions on Iran unless Tehran meets its expectations in nuclear talks and addresses regional stability concerns.

Reuters | France Will Not Approve The Lifting Of United Nations Security Council Unsc Sanctions On Iran Unless It Is Satisfied That Talks On Tehrans Nuclear Programme Meet Its Expectations | Updated: 19-06-2026 12:24 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 12:24 IST
No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says
Jean-Noel Barrot
  • Country:
  • France

​France ​will not ‌approve the lifting ​of United Nations Security ‌Council (UNSC) sanctions on Iran unless it is satisfied that talks on ‌Tehran's nuclear programme meet its ‌expectations, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country is ⁠a ​veto-wielding ⁠member of the UNSC, said there ⁠would be no stability in ​the region unless U.S. talks ⁠with Iran resolved questions around ⁠Iran's ​ballistic missile programme and support for proxies.

"We need ⁠a radical change of posture ⁠by ⁠Iran," he said.

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