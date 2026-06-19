No UN sanctions lifting on Iran without France's approval, foreign minister says

France Will Not Approve The Lifting Of United Nations Security Council Unsc Sanctions On Iran Unless It Is Satisfied That Talks On Tehrans Nuclear Programme Meet Its Expectations

​France ​will not ‌approve the lifting ​of United Nations Security ‌Council (UNSC) sanctions on Iran unless it is satisfied that talks on ‌Tehran's nuclear programme meet its ‌expectations, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Jean-Noel Barrot, whose country is ⁠a ​veto-wielding ⁠member of the UNSC, said there ⁠would be no stability in ​the region unless U.S. talks ⁠with Iran resolved questions around ⁠Iran's ​ballistic missile programme and support for proxies.

"We need ⁠a radical change of posture ⁠by ⁠Iran," he said.