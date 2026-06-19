Kremlin says Russia is open to dialogue with Europe but won't accept ultimatums
Russia's Kremlin has stated it is open to dialogue with European countries, but will not engage in negotiations from a position of strength or accept ultimatums.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia is open to dialogue with European countries but will not accept ultimatums.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the Europeans were either stupid or incompetent if they believed they could negotiate with Russia from a position of strength.
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