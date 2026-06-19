Kremlin says Russia is open to dialogue with Europe but won't accept ultimatums

Russia's Kremlin has stated it is open to dialogue with European countries, but will not engage in negotiations from a position of strength or accept ultimatums.

Reuters | The Kremlin Said On Friday That Russia Is Open To Dialogue With European Countries But Will Not Accept Ultimatums Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Told Reporters That The Europeans Were Either Stupid Or Incompetent If They Believed They Could Negotiate With Russia From A Position Of Strength | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:20 IST
Kremlin says Russia is open to dialogue with Europe but won't accept ultimatums
Dmitry Peskov
  • Country:
  • Russia

​The ‌Kremlin said ​on Friday ‌that Russia is open to dialogue with ‌European countries but ‌will not accept ultimatums.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov ​told ⁠reporters that the Europeans were ⁠either stupid or ​incompetent if they ⁠believed they could negotiate ⁠with ​Russia from a position ⁠of strength.

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