The Kremlin Said On Friday That Russia Is Open To Dialogue With European Countries But Will Not Accept Ultimatums Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Told Reporters That The Europeans Were Either Stupid Or Incompetent If They Believed They Could Negotiate With Russia From A Position Of Strength

​The ‌Kremlin said ​on Friday ‌that Russia is open to dialogue with ‌European countries but ‌will not accept ultimatums.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry ⁠Peskov ​told ⁠reporters that the Europeans were ⁠either stupid or ​incompetent if they ⁠believed they could negotiate ⁠with ​Russia from a position ⁠of strength.