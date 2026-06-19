Kremlin acknowledges Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, says strikes on Ukraine will continue
The Kremlin has acknowledged a major Ukrainian drone attack on a Moscow oil refinery, stating measures are being taken to mitigate the consequences.
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin on Friday acknowledged a big Ukrainian drone attack that set fire to a Moscow oil refinery a day earlier, and said measures were being taken to eliminate the consequences.
Asked if President Vladimir Putin had seen footage of the burning refinery, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they should check out images from Ukrainian cities that Russian forces had struck.
He said the Russian strikes would continue.