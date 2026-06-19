Kremlin acknowledges Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, says strikes on Ukraine will continue

The Kremlin has acknowledged a major Ukrainian drone attack on a Moscow oil refinery, stating measures are being taken to mitigate the consequences.

Reuters | The Kremlin On Friday Acknowledged A Big Ukrainian Drone Attack That Set Fire To A Moscow Oil Refinery A Day Earlier | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:33 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:33 IST
Kremlin acknowledges Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, says strikes on Ukraine will continue
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

​The ​Kremlin ‌on Friday acknowledged a ​big Ukrainian drone ‌attack that set fire to a Moscow oil refinery a ‌day earlier, and ‌said measures were being taken to eliminate the consequences.

Asked ⁠if ​President ⁠Vladimir Putin had seen footage ⁠of the burning refinery, Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they ⁠should check out images ⁠from ​Ukrainian cities that Russian forces had struck.

He ⁠said the Russian strikes ⁠would ⁠continue.

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