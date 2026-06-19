Kremlin acknowledges Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow, says strikes on Ukraine will continue

The Kremlin On Friday Acknowledged A Big Ukrainian Drone Attack That Set Fire To A Moscow Oil Refinery A Day Earlier

​The ​Kremlin ‌on Friday acknowledged a ​big Ukrainian drone ‌attack that set fire to a Moscow oil refinery a ‌day earlier, and ‌said measures were being taken to eliminate the consequences.

Asked ⁠if ​President ⁠Vladimir Putin had seen footage ⁠of the burning refinery, Kremlin ​spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters they ⁠should check out images ⁠from ​Ukrainian cities that Russian forces had struck.

He ⁠said the Russian strikes ⁠would ⁠continue.