Norway to open a consulate in Greenland, supporting Arctic strategy

Norway plans to open a consulate general in Greenland's capital Nuuk, strengthening political contact and cooperation in the Arctic region, a strategic priority for the country.

Reuters | Norway Will Open A Consulate General In Greenlands Capital Nuuk | Updated: 19-06-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 15:41 IST
Norway to open a consulate in Greenland, supporting Arctic strategy
  • Country:
  • Norway

​Norway will open ‌a consulate general ​in Greenland's capital Nuuk, headed by a ‌Norwegian diplomat, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push ‌to acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous ‌island under the Kingdom of Denmark, has strained relations between Washington and European NATO members. "The High ⁠North ​remains ⁠Norway's most important strategic priority, and the Arctic ⁠is becoming increasingly important for international politics and ​security," Stoere told a press conference.

"A Consulate ⁠General in Nuuk will strengthen both political contact ⁠and ​cooperation on shared interests in the region," he said. France earlier this year ⁠opened a consulate in Greenland, while the United ⁠States ⁠last month moved its existing consulate to a bigger venue.

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026