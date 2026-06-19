Norway to open a consulate in Greenland, supporting Arctic strategy

​Norway will open ‌a consulate general ​in Greenland's capital Nuuk, headed by a ‌Norwegian diplomat, Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's push ‌to acquire or control Greenland, a semi-autonomous ‌island under the Kingdom of Denmark, has strained relations between Washington and European NATO members. "The High ⁠North ​remains ⁠Norway's most important strategic priority, and the Arctic ⁠is becoming increasingly important for international politics and ​security," Stoere told a press conference.

"A Consulate ⁠General in Nuuk will strengthen both political contact ⁠and ​cooperation on shared interests in the region," he said. France earlier this year ⁠opened a consulate in Greenland, while the United ⁠States ⁠last month moved its existing consulate to a bigger venue.