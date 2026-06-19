Ensure accurate collection and storage of forensic data, crime samples to modernise India's criminal justice system: Amit Shah to states

Aimed at providing fast justice to victims, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged states to ensure the security and the quality of data for quick investigation of any crime, suggesting that the forensic data and samples from the crime scene should be "collected accurately and stored with precision". Addressing the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference-2026, Shah said: "Whether it is the database of National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS) or Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (CCTNS), the quality of the database and its security can only be ensured by the states."

"I have certain expectations from the states. When we take a DNA sample from any crime scene, its security is their right. Our responsibility arises when we need to investigate another crime. So, the sample must be collected accurately and stored with precision," the Union Home Minister stressed. Similarly, Shah said, the collection of NAFIS data, its security, and its application-- all three must be handled with great accuracy. "We must both secure it and use it effectively."

Therefore, the Home Minister said: "I urge the states to place special emphasis on both the quality and security of databases."He emphasised that the data must be converted into "intelligence." "I still say that raw data, by itself, does not benefit anyone. It becomes a burden. But the moment you convert data into intelligence, it becomes highly valuable." The minister further focused, "The data that is being generated now should be analysed using artificial intelligence and machine learning to study crime patterns."

For this, Shah suggested forming a "dedicated team" in every state. "There should also be teams to identify repeat offenders, and their profiling should be done. Criminals often take advantage of jurisdictional boundaries between two states; this, too, must be identified. Data should also be used to identify international criminals. However, if we simply store data as it is, it will not be of any benefit," mentioned the minister.

He reiterated, "We must convert data into intelligence." "AI (Artificial Intelligence) teams must be established, and our software should be developed in such a way that, through AI learning, it can carry out precise and detailed analysis. Only then will we be able to effectively utilise all these systems," he said.

The minister also said, "It is time to make the criminal justice system an instrument for citizens to secure the rights guaranteed by our Constitution." "When such rights are violated, and offenders go unpunished for years, the system loses meaning."

In August 2019, Shah said, "We launched a campaign to reform criminal justice laws -- making them timely, scientific, and ensuring FIRs lead logically to punishment." "The goal was to secure convictions within three years. Though it seemed too ambitious when we began, today, after seven years, we stand close to its completion," he added. (ANI)