Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform 

Portugal's parliament rejected the centre-right minority government's labour reform, blocked by a coalition of the far-right Chega and the centre-left Socialist Party.

Reuters | Portugals Parliament Rejected The Centreright Minority Governments Labour Reform On Friday | Updated: 19-06-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 17:49 IST
Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform 
  • Country:
  • Portugal

Portugal's ​parliament ‌rejected the centre-right ​minority government's labour reform ‌on Friday, with the far-right Chega and the centre-left ‌Socialist Party joining forces to ‌block it. The government had proposed changes to more ⁠than ​100 ⁠articles of the labour code ⁠aimed at boosting productivity ​and economic growth, but unions ⁠argue the overhaul favours ⁠employers ​at the expense of workers' rights and ⁠have staged two general strikes in ⁠the ⁠past six months.

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