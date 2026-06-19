Portugal's parliament rejects labour reform 

Portugal's ​parliament ‌rejected the centre-right ​minority government's labour reform ‌on Friday, with the far-right Chega and the centre-left ‌Socialist Party joining forces to ‌block it. The government had proposed changes to more ⁠than ​100 ⁠articles of the labour code ⁠aimed at boosting productivity ​and economic growth, but unions ⁠argue the overhaul favours ⁠employers ​at the expense of workers' rights and ⁠have staged two general strikes in ⁠the ⁠past six months.