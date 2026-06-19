CM Dhami outlines vision to make Uttarakhand 'spiritual capital' of the world at VHP Haridwar event

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami addressed the Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) Central Margdarshak Mandal in Haridwar on Friday, reaffirming his government's commitment to transforming the state into the "spiritual capital of the world." He said that for the past six decades, the VHP has played a significant role in strengthening service, cultural values, social harmony, and national consciousness. Describing the organisation as more than just an institution, he said it serves as a powerful medium for preserving and promoting Indian culture and Sanatan values.

The Chief Minister stated that India and the world are currently undergoing a period of rapid transformation. In such times, he emphasised the need for society to remain aware, united, and committed to its cultural roots and values. He called upon all sections of society to actively contribute to nation-building while prioritising social unity, harmony, and national interests. CM Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing a resurgence of its cultural and spiritual heritage. He noted that initiatives such as the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, and the Mahakal Lok project have infused new energy into the country's cultural consciousness.

He added that the Uttarakhand government is working with the vision of establishing the state as the spiritual capital of the world. Efforts are underway to redevelop and beautify ancient temples in the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand regions, while major projects such as the restoration of Yamunatirth at Haripur Kalsi, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, Sharda Corridor, and Golju Corridor are progressing rapidly. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is committed to preserving the cultural identity, spiritual heritage, and original character of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In line with this objective, a stringent anti-conversion law has been implemented in the state.

He said the Uniform Civil Code has ensured equal rights and equal laws for all citizens, while a strict land law has been introduced to safeguard the state's land, culture, and public interests. He also highlighted ongoing efforts to remove encroachments from government land and maintain law and order, as well as social harmony. Dhami further stated that a Centre for Hindu Studies has been established at Doon University to connect the younger generation with their cultural roots. The centre will promote research and academic studies related to Indian philosophy, culture, and civilisation. He remarked that Uttarakhand is not merely a geographical entity but a centre of Sanatan culture and spiritual consciousness.

Before the Chief Minister's address, saints and spiritual leaders associated with the VHP's Margdarshak Mandal blessed him on behalf of the saint community, describing him as a protector of Dharma, dedicated to the service of Sanatan values, and a servant of the temples of Devbhoomi. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Yatindranand Giri said that just as Sanatan culture is gaining prominence globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Uttarakhand under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken several historic steps to protect and preserve Sanatan values.

He praised the government's actions against what he termed "Love Jihad," "Land Jihad," and "Spit Jihad," as well as the implementation of the anti-conversion law, the Uniform Civil Code, and the abolition of the Madrasa Board, calling Uttarakhand a model for the protection of Sanatan traditions. Mahamandaleshwar Swami Rupendra Prakash Maharaj said that the grand Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya became a reality after a wait of 500 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He alleged that those who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram continue to attempt to create controversies around the temple and its associated arrangements. He described such elements as opponents of the Sanatan tradition. He also commended the Dhami government's seriousness regarding changing demographic patterns in Uttarakhand and its efforts to preserve the state's ancient heritage, cultural identity, and traditional character. (ANI)