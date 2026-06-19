ICC Chairman Jay Shah meets Sri Lanka president Dissanayake, discusses growth of cricket in Island nation

Jay Shah shared this news in a social media post on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 20:22 IST
ICC Chairman Jay Shah meets Sri Lanka president Dissanayake, discusses growth of cricket in Island nation
Jay Shah with Sri Lanka president Anura Kumara Dissanayake. (Photo: @JayShah X). Image Credit: ANI

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met with President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake to discuss cricket development in Sri Lanka, with a focus on grassroots programmes, youth development, and opportunities for emerging players. Jay Shah shared this news in a social media post on Friday.

"It was a privilege to meet His Excellency President @anuradisanayake today and discuss the current status of cricket in Sri Lanka. Our discussions focused on increasing opportunities for emerging players, supporting grassroots and youth development programmes, and leveraging cricket as a vehicle for social impact and economic growth," Shah wrote on X. ICC chairman said views were also exchanged on the role Sri Lanka continues to play in hosting major international events and contributing to the global development of our sport.

"Sri Lanka holds a special place in the history of cricket, and I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to further strengthen the game and create new opportunities for future generations. My sincere thanks to His Excellency for his time and unwavering support for cricket," he added. Jay Shah took over the chairmanship of ICC in December 2024, leaving his post as the secretary of BCCI. Under him, the ICC has organised several high-profile tournaments such as the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, 2026 ICC U19 World Cup and ICC Men's T20 World Cup this year.

Team India has also been a dominant force on the field, having all these aforementioned white-ball titles to their name, making it a limited-overs cricket superpower. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Djibouti, ITFC Sign $750 Million Trade Finance Deal

Azerbaijan
2
EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

EU leaders weigh tougher measures to combat China trade imbalance

Luxembourg
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb on chips, Brent gains on Iran deal doubts

United States
4
Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuban lawmakers approve sweeping reforms to socialist model amid US pressure

Cuba

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI’s Big Promise for Agriculture Is Stuck on Trust, Cost and Control: Here's why

Why Nigeria’s Floating Naira Could Be the Country’s Most Consequential Reform Yet

Can Sustainability-Linked Credit Guarantees Unlock Cheaper Financing for Malaysian MSMEs?

Renewable Energy’s Next Challenge: Turning Clean Power Into Reliable Power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026