Senior Israeli offical confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

A Senior Israeli Official Told Reuters On Friday That Israel And Hezbollah Were In A Ceasefire

​A ​senior Israeli ‌official told Reuters ​on Friday that Israel ‌and Hezbollah were in a ceasefire, as long as Hezbollah does ‌not attack Israel. "Then we ‌are in war time," said the official.

The official also ⁠said ​that ⁠Israel would keep its forces ⁠in southern Lebanon where it has ​occupied an area along Israel's northern ⁠border. A senior U.S. official ⁠previously ​told Reuters that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed ⁠to a ceasefire set to ⁠begin ⁠at 4 p.m. local time on Friday.