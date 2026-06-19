Senior Israeli offical confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Israel and Hezbollah have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, pending no attacks from Hezbollah, with Israeli forces remaining in southern Lebanon along the northern border.

Reuters | A Senior Israeli Official Told Reuters On Friday That Israel And Hezbollah Were In A Ceasefire | Updated: 19-06-2026 19:20 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 19:20 IST
Senior Israeli offical confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Israel
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  • Israel

​A ​senior Israeli ‌official told Reuters ​on Friday that Israel ‌and Hezbollah were in a ceasefire, as long as Hezbollah does ‌not attack Israel. "Then we ‌are in war time," said the official.

The official also ⁠said ​that ⁠Israel would keep its forces ⁠in southern Lebanon where it has ​occupied an area along Israel's northern ⁠border. A senior U.S. official ⁠previously ​told Reuters that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed ⁠to a ceasefire set to ⁠begin ⁠at 4 p.m. local time on Friday.

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