Senior Israeli offical confirms Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire
Israel and Hezbollah have reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, pending no attacks from Hezbollah, with Israeli forces remaining in southern Lebanon along the northern border.
- Country:
- Israel
A senior Israeli official told Reuters on Friday that Israel and Hezbollah were in a ceasefire, as long as Hezbollah does not attack Israel. "Then we are in war time," said the official.
The official also said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon where it has occupied an area along Israel's northern border. A senior U.S. official previously told Reuters that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to a ceasefire set to begin at 4 p.m. local time on Friday.
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