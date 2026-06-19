Uttarakhand CM Dhami celebrates youth empowerment: honours employers and employees under PM-VBRY

In a significant move to strengthen the workforce and empower the youth of the "Devbhoomi", Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the event and honoured beneficiary employers and employees associated with the scheme. A programme for the distribution of incentive funds under the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana was organised at Mukhya Sevak Sadan, the Chief Minister's Residence in Dehradun.

The programme was conducted simultaneously across various states of the country and was virtually addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who distributed incentive funds to beneficiaries under the scheme. The Prime Minister disbursed approximately Rs 2,400 crore to more than 1.5 million youths and workers across India.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the programme is part of the nation-building mission envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to achieve the goal of "Viksit Bharat 2047." He stated that the Prime Minister had launched the Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana during his Independence Day address in 2025 to make millions of young Indians self-reliant. The Chief Minister said that the release of the second instalment of this ambitious scheme marks a significant milestone. Under the initiative, over 1.5 million youths and workers across the country are receiving incentive support worth Rs 2,400 crore.

In Uttarakhand alone, more than Rs 24 crore is being transferred to nearly 6,000 employees and over 900 employers associated with various establishments. He said that the Central Government is providing financial assistance of up to Rs 15,000 to youths securing employment for the first time. Additionally, institutions creating employment opportunities are being encouraged through financial support of up to Rs 3,000 per month for every additional employee for a period of four years.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that the scheme is a significant step towards generating new employment opportunities for youth while also encouraging industrial establishments. He said that the youth of India constitute the nation's greatest asset. With their talent, dedication and determination, India can become a strong, prosperous and self-reliant nation. If the energy of the youth is channelled in the right direction and provided with adequate opportunities, India can once again emerge as a global leader.

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, youth power is being recognised as a national strength and is playing a central role in building a developed India. Initiatives such as Startup India, Skill India, Digital India, Make in India, Fit India and the National Education Policy are creating opportunities for young people to realise their full potential. He said that the Uttarakhand Government is also continuously working to empower, enable and make young people self-reliant. The government has not merely announced schemes but has ensured their effective implementation on the ground.

The Chief Minister highlighted that a new Startup Policy has been introduced to promote startup culture in the state. Through various skill development initiatives, youth are being provided training, technical assistance and financial support. Schemes such as the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, Chief Minister Youth Promotion Scheme, Chief Minister Skill Development Scheme and Deendayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana are helping young people advance in their careers. He further stated that the state government is consistently working to accelerate investment and industrial development. Through the Global Investors Summit 2023, investment proposals worth over Rs 3.56 lakh crore were received, of which projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded.

To create a conducive environment for industries, licensing procedures have been simplified, and the single-window system strengthened. More than 30 policies, including the Industrial Policy, Logistics Policy, Startup Policy and MSME Policy, have been implemented to facilitate industrial growth in the state. The Chief Minister informed that projects such as the Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur and the Multimodal Logistics Park in Pantnagar have been developed. Additionally, Plug-and-Play Flatted Factories have been established for MSME entrepreneurs in Rudrapur, Selakui and Haridwar.

He also stated that efforts are underway to develop a Smart Industrial Township on over 1,000 acres of land at Kichha Farm. The Chief Minister said that initiatives such as the One District Two Products Scheme, House of Himalayas brand, State Millet Mission, Farm Machinery Bank, Apple Mission, New Tourism Policy, New Film Policy, Homestay Programme, Wed in Uttarakhand campaign and Solar Self-Employment Scheme are promoting local resources and entrepreneurship.

As a result of these efforts, the state's economy has grown by more than one and a half times. Uttarakhand recorded a 7.23 per cent increase in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) during the last year, while per capita income has risen by 41 per cent. The state has also witnessed positive trends in reverse migration. He further noted that Uttarakhand secured the top position in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) rankings released by NITI Aayog. The state has also been recognised in the Achievers category for Ease of Doing Business and in the Leaders category for Startup Rankings.

The Chief Minister said that the government has achieved significant success in connecting youth with employment opportunities. Over the last four and a half years, more than 33,000 young people have been provided with government jobs in the state. He urged the youth to take maximum advantage of the Prime Minister's Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana and to recognise the power of their talent, skills and innovation. He encouraged them not only to seek opportunities but also to create them.

Expressing confidence in the youth of Uttarakhand, the Chief Minister said that through their hard work and dedication, they will play a crucial role in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of making India a developed, self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2047. (ANI)