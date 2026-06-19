Brazil's Lula signs decree to freeze illegal betting platform funds
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a decree to freeze funds from companies operating illegal online betting platforms, directing the money to public security actions.
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a decree allowing the government to freeze funds from companies operating illegal online betting platforms, with the money to be directed to public security actions, he said in a social media post on Friday.
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