Brazil's Lula signs decree to freeze illegal betting platform funds

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Has Signed A Decree Allowing The Government To Freeze Funds From Companies Operating Illegal Online Betting Platforms

Brazilian ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva has signed ‌a decree ​allowing the government to freeze funds from companies operating illegal online betting ‌platforms, with the money to be directed to public security actions, he said in a social media post ‌on Friday.