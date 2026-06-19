Brazil's Lula signs decree to freeze illegal betting platform funds

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a decree to freeze funds from companies operating illegal online betting platforms, directing the money to public security actions.

Reuters | Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva Has Signed A Decree Allowing The Government To Freeze Funds From Companies Operating Illegal Online Betting Platforms | Updated: 19-06-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 19-06-2026 19:41 IST
Brazil's Lula signs decree to freeze illegal betting platform funds
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian ​President Luiz Inacio Lula da ​Silva has signed ‌a decree ​allowing the government to freeze funds from companies operating illegal online betting ‌platforms, with the money to be directed to public security actions, he said in a social media post ‌on Friday.

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