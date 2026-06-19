Switzerland plans fines for public display of Nazi symbols
Switzerland plans to introduce a law imposing 200 Swiss franc fines on individuals displaying Nazi symbols, including swastikas, in public spaces.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Switzerland plans to issue 200 Swiss franc ($250) fines for the public display of swastikas under a proposed new law banning Nazi symbols, the government said on Friday.
Fines would be levied on anyone who intentionally used Nazi symbols, had tattoos of them or performed gestures such as the Hitler salute in public spaces, including online platforms and audiovisual media, the governing Federal Council said.
($1 = 0.8075 Swiss francs) (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Alison Williams)
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