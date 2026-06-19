"Heavy resentment against TMC in Bengal, public has given answer": Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) amid its internal crisis involving rebel MPs, saying there is "heavy resentment" against the party in West Bengal and that elected representatives have the right to take their own decisions. Responding to allegations made by TMC MP Saugata Roy that the BJP "lures and threatens" leaders, Vaishnaw said, "Look, TMC MPs should be asked if they are even able to go to their own areas? There is such heavy resentment against TMC in Bengal. The way TMC MPs, through syndicates, have troubled the public, today the public has given its answer."

He added that democratic rights allow MPs to take independent decisions. "And in a democracy, every MP has the right to make their own decisions," Vaishnaw said.

When asked about developments in Jharkhand Rajya Sabha elections and reported tensions within the Congress, he said the INDIA bloc was collapsing under internal contradictions. "The INDI alliance has broken," he said.

Vaishnaw's remarks come amid escalating tensions in the Trinamool Congress over a split involving 20 Lok Sabha MPs who have declared a merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI). TMC MP Saugata Roy had earlier alleged that the BJP uses pressure tactics against Opposition leaders, saying, "BJP both lures and threatens people."

The TMC has formally objected to recognition of any breakaway faction, stating that the AITC remains a "single, indivisible political party" and that any attempt to form a separate bloc is "impermissible under law". The TMC has also cited Supreme Court precedent, arguing that any split or merger requires strict constitutional thresholds and cannot be recognised without adherence to due process. (ANI)