Tej Pratap Yadav files complaint, alleges conspiracy to kill him

JD President Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday filed a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna against former president of the RJD Student Wing Akash Yadav and seven others, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. He alleged that the complaint has been formally lodged and names have been included in the FIR, while also claiming repeated attempts were being made to malign his image.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 10:24 IST
Tej Pratap Yadav files complaint, alleges conspiracy to kill him
Tej Pratap Yadav, President (JDD), (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

JJD President Tej Pratap Yadav on Friday filed a complaint at the Secretariat police station in Patna against former president of the RJD Student Wing Akash Yadav and seven others, accusing them of hatching a conspiracy to kill him. He alleged that the complaint has been formally lodged and names have been included in the FIR, while also claiming repeated attempts were being made to malign his image. Speaking to reporters after filing the complaint, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I have reached the Secretariat police station. I was given a death threat on behalf of Akash Yadav. All names are recorded in the FIR... Efforts have been made to tarnish my image from the very beginning. My father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, is unwell, and this is a conspiracy to kill my father and me... Akash Yadav wants to get me murdered..."

He further alleged that the threat could be part of a larger political conspiracy. "It's possible that he (Akash Yadav) wants to get me murdered in collusion with the opposition. Four people had forcibly entered my residence... By the time we tried to catch those people, they fled... I demand security, and we have also filed an application in court regarding security... If we have to meet the Chief Minister, we will meet," he said. According to Tej Pratap Yadav, unidentified individuals had allegedly entered his residence recently and fled before they could be apprehended, which he claimed added to his security concerns. He said the FIR has been registered at the Secretariat police station, and all relevant names have been included in the complaint.

The JJD leader also demanded immediate security arrangements, stating that he had already moved the court seeking protection. He maintained that the matter is serious and requires urgent intervention from authorities. (ANI)

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