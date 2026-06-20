"Shiv Sena born to fight for people," Uddhav Thackeray highlights "struggle" for permission as he inaugurates Shivaji Maharaj statue

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday highlighted the "struggle" faced in getting permission for the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra, saying that the effort reflects the party's long-standing fight for public causes and Marathi pride. Addressing a gathering, Thackeray said that even the installation of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had not been easy and required sustained effort. He credited the Lok Adhikar Samiti for taking the initiative locally and completing the task.

"What a struggle we have had for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue, which we installed here. We are having to struggle for the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Maharashtra. The local Lok Adhikar Samiti did this. The traitors will now be swept away in the tsunami. This is a Lok Adhikar Samiti branch. We are working to open the doors for our Marathi people. I have come here to congratulate you all," Thackeray said. He further stated that it was "unfortunate" that permissions were difficult even for installing a statue of the revered Maratha king in the state. Emphasising his pride in the efforts of the local workers, he said their work had made the installation possible.

"No one knows how much we have had to fight to install this statue of Shivaji Maharaj. Unfortunately, we have to struggle to get permission to install this statue here. I am proud of you that u made it possible," he added. Thackeray also urged party workers and supporters to continue raising their voice against perceived injustice, asserting that Shiv Sena was founded on the principles of fighting for people's rights and would continue to do so.

"Wherever you see injustice, raise your voice. Shiv Sena was born to fight for people and will continue that," he said. Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at the Airport Services Limited Entrance, Gate No. 5, near Sahar Police Station in Mumbai. (ANI)