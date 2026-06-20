Priyank Kharge questions "competence" of Centre as IAF delivers NEET retest papers

"Well, the state has offered complete cooperation to anything that anybody has asked for. More importantly, the responsibility lies with the NTA and the central government. This is the first time I am seeing that they have deployed armed forces to conduct exams. This shows the competence level of the government," Kharge remarked.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 19:58 IST
Priyank Kharge questions "competence" of Centre as IAF delivers NEET retest papers
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
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Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, on Saturday, questioned the Centre's handling of the process in the NEET examination noting that this is the first instance he has witnessed where armed forces have been deployed to conduct an examination. Speaking to ANI, Kharge stated that the state government has extended full cooperation to all requests made regarding the process.

"Well, the state has offered complete cooperation to anything that anybody has asked for. More importantly, the responsibility lies with the NTA and the central government. This is the first time I am seeing that they have deployed armed forces to conduct exams. This shows the competence level of the government," Kharge remarked. In an unprecedented operation to eliminate the threat of paper leaks, the Indian Air Force (IAF) executed a massive aerial logistics mission to securely deliver NEET-UG question papers across the country.

Operating under tight wraps last week, the IAF flew more than 200 sorties using its transport aircraft and helicopters. Sources informed ANI that the Indian Air Force used its transport aircraft and choppers to pick up question papers from two hubs and distribute them to different centres at more than 20 locations.

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. National Testing Agency (NTA) has also restricted access to the Telegram platform in India for a defined and limited period ending June 22, covering the day of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination and its immediate aftermath. The restriction addresses the specific structural feature through which the platform has been used to fabricate after-the-event "paper leak" evidence in respect of national examinations. (ANI)

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