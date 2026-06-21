UK PM Starmer expected to resign on Monday and set out orderly exit, Observer newspaper reports
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is reportedly set to resign on Monday, following a meeting with key Labour figures and his wife, amid concerns over his leadership.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minster Keir Starmer is expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for his departure, the Observer newspaper reported on Saturday.
The newspaper said Starmer had reached the conclusion that his position was no longer tenable after speaking to cabinet minister, advisers, donors and trade union leaders. The report said Starmer was discussing the matter with his wife at his Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but that senior Labour figures expected a clear statement on his future as early as Monday.
ALSO READ
-
Report says UK PM Starmer ready to quit, but source says he is still focused on the job
-
UK finance minister Reeves would be fired if Andy Burnham becomes PM, the Times reports
-
EFC Calls for Stronger Governance in Sri Lanka Funds
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say
-
One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say