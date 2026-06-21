British Prime Minster Keir Starmer Is Expected To Resign On Monday And Set Out A Timetable For His Departure

British Prime Minster Keir Starmer ‌is expected to resign on Monday and set out a timetable for ‌his departure, the Observer newspaper ‌reported on Saturday.

The newspaper said Starmer had reached the conclusion that his ⁠position ​was ⁠no longer tenable after speaking to ⁠cabinet minister, advisers, donors and trade union ​leaders. The report said Starmer was ⁠discussing the matter with his wife at ⁠his ​Chequers country residence before making a final decision, but ⁠that senior Labour figures expected a ⁠clear statement ⁠on his future as early as Monday.