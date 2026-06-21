Scottish counterterrorism police investigating apparent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh
A 36-year-old white Scottish man has been arrested in connection with a series of violent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh, injuring five men and prompting a strong condemnation from authorities.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Scottish counterterrorism officers are investigating a series of violent attacks across the city of Edinburgh on Friday that injured five men, and which Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.
Police said a 36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence of threats, robbery, and vandalism, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. "Absolutely appalling. No one should face violence on our streets," Starmer said on X.
"The suspect appears to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this — he will face the full force of the law." Assistant Chief Constable Catriona Paton condemned the violence, saying, "I want to send a clear message of support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland which is at its best when we stand together."
The individual remains in custody and enquiries continue, according to police.
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