Scottish counterterrorism police investigating apparent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh

Scottish Counterterrorism Officers Are Investigating A Series Of Violent Attacks Across The City Of Edinburgh On Friday That Injured Five Men

​Scottish counterterrorism officers ‌are investigating a ​series of violent attacks across the city of Edinburgh on Friday ‌that injured five men, and which Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Police said a ‌36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence ‌of threats, robbery, and vandalism, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. "Absolutely appalling. No one should ⁠face ​violence on ⁠our streets," Starmer said on X.

"The suspect appears to be motivated by ⁠anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this — he will face ​the full force of the law." Assistant Chief Constable Catriona ⁠Paton condemned the violence, saying, "I want to send a clear message ⁠of ​support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland ⁠which is at its best when we stand together."

The individual ⁠remains in ⁠custody and enquiries continue, according to police.