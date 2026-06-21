Scottish counterterrorism police investigating apparent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh

A 36-year-old white Scottish man has been arrested in connection with a series of violent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh, injuring five men and prompting a strong condemnation from authorities.

Reuters | Scottish Counterterrorism Officers Are Investigating A Series Of Violent Attacks Across The City Of Edinburgh On Friday That Injured Five Men | Updated: 21-06-2026 04:31 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 04:31 IST
Scottish counterterrorism police investigating apparent anti-Muslim attacks in Edinburgh
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

​Scottish counterterrorism officers ‌are investigating a ​series of violent attacks across the city of Edinburgh on Friday ‌that injured five men, and which Prime Minister Keir Starmer said appeared to be motivated by anti-Muslim hatred.

Police said a ‌36-year-old white Scottish man was arrested following a sequence ‌of threats, robbery, and vandalism, adding that three of the five victims required hospital treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. "Absolutely appalling. No one should ⁠face ​violence on ⁠our streets," Starmer said on X.

"The suspect appears to be motivated by ⁠anti-Muslim hatred. I will not tolerate this — he will face ​the full force of the law." Assistant Chief Constable Catriona ⁠Paton condemned the violence, saying, "I want to send a clear message ⁠of ​support to all our communities that there is no place for racism or faith-based hate in a Scotland ⁠which is at its best when we stand together."

The individual ⁠remains in ⁠custody and enquiries continue, according to police.

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