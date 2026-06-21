Soccer-Universidad de Chile coach Gago suffers heart attack

Universidad ​de Chile ​coach Fernando Gago ‌suffered an ​acute heart attack, the Chilean ‌club said on Saturday. "Gago was admitted in the early hours of June ‌19 with an acute heart ‌attack. He underwent a procedure to treat coronary heart disease caused by ⁠the ​blockage ⁠of a mid-segment of the artery," the ⁠club said in a statement.

Local ​media first reported that Gago was ⁠taken to hospital hours after Universidad ⁠de ​Chile's 2-0 win over O'Higgins on Thursday. Gago, 40, is ⁠a former Argentina midfielder who played ⁠for ⁠Boca Juniors, Real Madrid, AS Roma and Valencia.