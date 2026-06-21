State government committed to providing world-class facilities to sportspersons: Himachal Pradesh CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with young trainees, budding athletes and other children at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre of Excellence in Anu.

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 19:05 IST
State government committed to providing world-class facilities to sportspersons: Himachal Pradesh CM
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with young trainees, budding athletes and other children at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre of Excellence in Anu. According to a press release, the Chief Minister said that the state government was committed to providing world-class facilities to talented athletes. As part of this effort, a modern indoor stadium was being constructed in Nadaun at a cost of approximately Rs 125 crore.

The stadium would be dedicated to the state's athletes later this year. It would offer international-standard facilities for 14 sports, including swimming, badminton, volleyball and tennis. As per the release, the Chief Minister, who was interacting with the children after participating in the State-Level International Yoga Day celebration and yoga practice session, further stated that the state government has introduced substantial cash rewards for medal winners in international competitions.

Gold medallists at the Asian Games will receive Rs 3 crore, silver medallists Rs 2 crore and bronze medallists up to Rs 1.5 crore, said the release. Similarly, athletes who perform exceptionally well at the Olympic Games and other international competitions are also being awarded cash prizes worth crores of rupees. He further noted that soon after assuming office three and a half years ago, the state government significantly increased the diet allowance for athletes. Provisions have also been made for athletes to travel by air and in AC class on trains.

As per the release, the Chief Minister added that adequate budgetary provisions were being made for the repair and renovation of the synthetic track ground at Anu. On this occasion, several young and budding athletes interacted with the Chief Minister. The children appeared highly enthusiastic and encouraged by the opportunity to meet and engage with him. (ANI)

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