Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds Prosperity Party Comfortably Won Another Parliamentary Majority In This Months Elections

Ethiopian ​Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity ‌Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month's elections, ‌results released by the national ‌election board on Sunday showed.

Abiy's party was widely expected ⁠to ​dominate ⁠the elections against a fragmented opposition. Abiy, ⁠who was appointed in 2018 ​following mass protests against the ⁠long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the ⁠Prosperity Party ​the following year.

The party won more than ⁠90% of the available seats ⁠in ⁠the last parliamentary elections in 2021.