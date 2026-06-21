Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity Party has secured another parliamentary majority, dominating the elections with over 90% of available seats.

Reuters | Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds Prosperity Party Comfortably Won Another Parliamentary Majority In This Months Elections | Updated: 21-06-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 21-06-2026 20:23 IST
Ethiopian prime minister's party easily wins parliamentary election
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

Ethiopian ​Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Prosperity ‌Party comfortably won another parliamentary majority in this month's elections, ‌results released by the national ‌election board on Sunday showed.

Abiy's party was widely expected ⁠to ​dominate ⁠the elections against a fragmented opposition. Abiy, ⁠who was appointed in 2018 ​following mass protests against the ⁠long-ruling EPRDF coalition, created the ⁠Prosperity Party ​the following year.

The party won more than ⁠90% of the available seats ⁠in ⁠the last parliamentary elections in 2021.

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